President Ilham Aliyev highlights Western Azerbaijanis issue during his interview with Russian TV channel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. President Ilham Aliyev touched upon Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia during his interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the “Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the Azerbaijani community, consisting of about 300,000 people who were natives of Armenia and deported in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has officially applied to the Armenian leadership, requesting conditions for their return and reintegration.

“Because the fact that they were deported from there in the early 1990s does not mean that they have no right to return. Therefore, we are still waiting for a response from the Armenian leadership on how they envision the reintegration of Azerbaijanis into their historical lands,” the President added.