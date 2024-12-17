Azerbaijani traditional music showcased in Belgium (PHOTO)

Photo: National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijani national music was featured at Belgium’s Museum of Musical Instruments, Trend reports.

"Delighted by enchanting Azerbaijani mugam in Brussels tonight organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Belgium. Enjoyed magic sounds of tar by Sahib Pashazade, kamancha by Xayyam Mammadov, captivating vocals of khanende İlkin Ahmadov, and exquisite piano performance by Yegana Akhundova at the Museum of Musical Instruments," Azerbaijan’s mission to UNESCO wrote on its page on X.