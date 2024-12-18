ADB and Tajikistan discuss country partnership strategy for 2026–2030

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 18. Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Faiziddin Kahhorzoda, and Ko Sakamoto, the new Country Director for Tajikistan at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), discussed the country partnership strategy (CPS) for 2026–2030, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan, during the meeting, the sides emphasized the continued cooperation between Tajikistan and ADB, with the Ministry of Finance expressing its readiness to support the implementation of key state projects.

The discussion also included proposals aimed at ensuring the effective execution of joint investment projects.

Sakamoto will oversee the formulation and implementation of the upcoming CPS for the period 2026–2030, which will build on the achievements of the current strategy, set to conclude in 2025. The new strategy will prioritize areas aligned with Tajikistan's development needs.

Tajikistan has been a member of ADB since 1998. Over the past 26 years, ADB has provided over $2.7 billion in assistance, supporting a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure (roads, energy), climate and agriculture, health, education, urban development, public sector management, and finance. More than $2.2 billion of this assistance has been provided through grants.

Established in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 member countries, including 49 from the Asia-Pacific region.