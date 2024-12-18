Azerconnect Group's human capital development strategy in World Bank report (PHOTO)

Azerconnect Group’s comprehensive strategy for promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) has been highlighted in the World Bank’s report titled ‘Breaking Barriers to Women’s Employment in Azerbaijan.’ This report underscores the company’s projects in the field of human capital management, support for women’s employment, and the introduction of flexible work arrangements. It is noted that the DEIB approach has significantly contributed to the increase in the recruitment of women to technical positions at Azerconnect Group.

World Bank’s report was presented at the event ‘Exemplary Leadership in Women's Employment and Career Development in Azerbaijan,’ which brought together representatives from the government, private sector, society and academic circles to discuss the ways to develop women's employment in our country.

Matanat Babayeva, Chief Human Resources Officer at Azerconnect Group, provided a detailed overview of the company's strategy regarding the development of gender equality and inclusive environment, as well as projects aimed at increasing women's empowerment and leadership skills. Among these, the ‘Flexcellence’ program, which allows employees to work both from the office and remotely, and its impact on women's well-being and productivity, was discussed.

Azerconnect Group, the only local company selected as the Top Employer by the prestigious ‘Top Employers Institute’ for two consecutive years, was also awarded the ‘Gender Inclusive Workplace’ Award by the UN Development Program this year.

About Azerconnect Group

As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV. Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.