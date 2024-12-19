Russia approves agreement with Azerbaijan on transportation along North-South corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Russian government has approved a draft agreement with Azerbaijan on the joint development of transit freight traffic along the North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC), the corresponding order was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Trend reports.

According to the document, the goal of the agreement is to “increase the efficiency of transport links and develop the potential of the western route of the North-South International Transport Corridor.”

is reported that Russia and Azerbaijan will ensure the unimpeded movement of goods through their territories as part of transit transportation, following the requirements of the agreement and the national legislation of both countries. Customs control will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the document, as well as international agreements in which Moscow and Baku participate.

The agreement provides for a guaranteed volume of transported cargo. After the upgrade of the railway infrastructure, the annual minimum volume of cargo from Russia to Azerbaijan from January 1, 2028 will be at least 5 million tons, and in the future it can be increased to 15 million tons per year after the relevant decision is made.