Over two hundred candidates registered for municipal election in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. As of now, a total of 6,218 candidates have been nominated for municipal election in Azerbaijan, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said during the CEC's meeting today, Trend reports.

According to him, 3,524 individuals were issued signature sheets, while 763 candidates returned their sheets. Currently, 263 candidates have been officially registered.

To note, the municipal election in Azerbaijan is scheduled for January 29.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel