Uzbekistan, Russia's Tatarstan discuss dev’t of Bukhara industrial zone

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 18. Uzbekistan and Russia's Tatarstan discussed the development of the Bukhara industrial zone, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Rais of Russia’s Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the Governor of Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region, Botir Zaripov.

During the visit, the sides reviewed ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure for the industrial zone and addressed key issues related to the implementation of joint projects.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening regional partnerships. They noted the rapid development of inter-regional cooperation, growing trade, and economic connections.

The project, located in the Zirabad area of the Kagan district, spans 1,000 hectares and is designed to attract direct investment, establish modern industrial facilities using advanced technologies, produce competitive goods for domestic and international markets, and create new jobs. Tatarstan is providing consultancy support to ensure the success of the initiative.

The first phase of the project, valued at $300 million, is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the region. Once operational, the industrial zone will contribute $250 million annually in added value to the local economy, generate 2,000 jobs, yield 250 billion soums ($19.4 million) in tax revenue, and facilitate exports worth $100 million.

Construction is currently underway on two large production buildings covering 93,000 square meters. The facilities are set to begin operations in the second quarter of 2025, focusing on the production of polymer pipes and PET fibers.