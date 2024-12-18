New minister of economy and commerce appointed in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 18. Bakyt Sydykov has been appointed as the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

"President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree on this appointment. In accordance with Article 70, part 1, item 2, and Article 71 of the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Sydykov has been appointed as the Minister of Economy and Commerce and relieved of his previous duties," the statement reads.

On December 16, by presidential decree, the former Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, was dismissed from his position and appointed as the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. He had served as minister since October 13, 2021.

Before this, Bakyt Sydykov held the position of head of the Department of Political and Economic Research at the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan since February 16, 2024.