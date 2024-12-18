Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani parliament speaker holds meeting with Turkish president

Politics Materials 18 December 2024 19:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani parliament speaker holds meeting with Turkish president (PHOTO)
Photo: Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has held meeting with Türkiye's President recep Tayyip Erdogan as a part of the speaker-headed delegation's visit to the country, Trend reports via the parliament.

The meeting took place during TUBA (Turkish Academy of Sciences) and TUBITAK (Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council) 2024 Scientific Awards Ceremony" held with the president's participation.

