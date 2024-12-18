Azerbaijani-Turkish commission identifies interstate cargo transportation quotas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Quotas for cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have been identified during the relevant interstate commission meeting in Ankara, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

According to the agency, the meeting discussed issues related to the regulation of international road transport and made decisions.

The parties emphasized that, given the important role international transportation plays in bilateral trade, joint efforts to develop this sector will continue.

The meeting also announced that the work on creating and integrating the "E-permit" system, which lets Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan exchange and issue electronic permit forms, was completed successfully. As a result of the project's successful implementation, electronic permits for transporting goods between the two countries have been put in place, and the first shipments have already taken place.

Using the electronic permit, the first cargo truck belonging to a Turkish transportation company arrived in Azerbaijan on December 16. It is expected that the first cargo truck that received an electronic permit form and departed from Azerbaijan will enter Türkiye on December 18.

The meeting also discussed data exchange and cargo and passenger transportation, with particular attention given to the increase in the volume of cargo transportation between the two countries, as well as the number of permit documents used by Turkish and Azerbaijani carriers for international transportation.

The quotas for physical "permit" forms for 2025 in freight transportation were identified as follows: bilateral/transit—65,000 units; transit: 85,000 units; to/from a third country: 15,000 units; receiving cargo from ports for Azerbaijani carriers/to/from a third country: 5,000 units; and in the event of the resumption of international passenger transportation for irregular services: 200 units.

At the same time, an initial quota for electronic "permit" forms for international freight transportation for the next year was set at 500 units for bilateral and 15,000 for transit purposes.

Thus, the number of "permit" forms for international road transport was increased by 15,500 units, bringing the total for 2025 to 185,700 units.

An agreement was reached that physical "permit" forms may be replaced with electronic permits depending on the level of use of the electronic system during the year.

The parties noted that, if necessary, additional exchanges of physical or electronic "permit" forms will be carried out, and the "permit" forms will remain valid until January 31 of the following year.

Additionally, a decision was made to continue meetings between the technical personnel of both parties and to begin joint work on the E-CMR (electronic issue of consignment note) system.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel