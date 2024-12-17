Azerbaijan extends list of subsidies in agrarian sphere - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree “On Amendments to the Decree ‘On Creation of a New Mechanism of Subsidies in the Agrarian Sphere,’ Trend reports.

The decree states that lands temporarily removed from cultivation for the need to restore lost fertility and other reasons will receive subsidies, Trend reported Tuesday.

So, after crops are grown on the lands that applied for a sowing subsidy during the time period set by the Agrarian Subsidies Board to restore the fertility of these lands and get rid of weeds, a subsidy will be given for one year for every hectare of land that is temporarily taken out of the sowing turnover for other reasons or to restore the fertility that was lost.

To apply the sowing subsidy, we must approve the list of places designated as unified sowing areas, the list of plants categorized by regions and their corresponding sowing coefficients, the list of plants subject to insurance under the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Agrarian Insurance" (also known as "insurable plants"), and the requirements for the minimum size of sowing areas.

The document extends the requirement to issue a subsidy until January 1, 2030, following the conclusion of an insurance contract for the cultivation of insurable plants from the Council of Agrarian Subsidies' approved list on a land plot of 10 hectares or more.

In addition, the list of territories for application of subsidies for land plots was temporarily withdrawn by a relevant body of executive authority from crop turnover in connection with the restoration of the lost natural fertility of the land and for other reasons. Consecutive periods of cultivation of these plots and coefficients of land plots temporarily withdrawn by a relevant body of executive authority from crop turnover in connection with the restoration of the lost natural fertility of the land and for other reasons shall be approved.

Furthermore, to apply subsidies in crop production, we differentiate the coefficients based on factors such as the area and soil quality parameters, the year of sowing perennial plants, the seeds and seedlings sown, agrotechnical measures, and the use of modern irrigation systems.

The Council's approval of the list of plants to be insured for the application of planting subsidy shall be based on their export orientation or their role in ensuring food security.

The basic amount is the coefficient of land plots temporarily withdrawn from crop turnover by a relevant body of executive authority. This is done in connection with the restoration of the lost natural fertility of the land and for other reasons. The subsidy is for land plots temporarily withdrawn from crop turnover by a relevant body of executive authority.