Azerbaijan, country pursuing independent foreign policy, is perceived as independent player both in West and in East - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 18 December 2024 11:32 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Due to the peculiarities of foreign policy, Azerbaijan, a country pursuing an independent foreign policy, is perceived as an absolutely independent player both in the West and in the East, said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the “Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency, Trend reports.

The head of state added, “Also due to the fact that it is the only country that is an ally of Russia and, at the same time, an ally of Türkiye, a NATO member. There is no other such country in the world”.

