Azerbaijan registers two more political parties' authorized reps for upcoming municipal election

Politics Materials 18 December 2024 17:09 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Authorized representatives of two more parties - Classic Popular Front Party and Democratic Education Party of Azerbaijan - have been registered for municipal election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decision has been adopted at the regular meeting of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) chaired by Mazahir Panahov today, dedicated to the municipal election to be held on January 29, 2025.

To note, plenipotentiary representatives of 13 political parties have been registered in connection with the upcoming municipal election to date.

