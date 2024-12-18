Azerbaijan's airspace: a key role in international aviation and a new stage of modernization

Azerbaijan is steadily strengthening its position as a key transit hub in international aviation. The country's strategic location and advanced air navigation services make Azerbaijan's airspace one of the most sought-after in the Eurasian region.

Since 2014, the volume of transit traffic through the country's airspace has increased by 350%. Every day, about 900 aircraft cross it, more than half of which are transit flights of the world's leading airlines. According to EUROCONTROL forecasts, by 2030, the average daily flow of aircraft may reach 1,032, and on peak days - up to 1,300.

The key role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of flights is played by the Azeraeronavigation ATD of CJSC "Azerbaijan Airlines". The AIRCON 2100 air traffic management system, developed by INDRA, a global leader in air navigation technologies, ensures the stable operation of both national and international air navigation services.

However, the growing intensity of air traffic necessitates the adoption of more advanced solutions. As part of its long-term modernization strategy, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC signed an agreement with INDRA on December 17, 2024, to transition to the latest air traffic management system – MANAGAIR.

The updated MANAGAIR system will not only enhance flight safety and efficiency, but will also contribute to reducing aviation’s environmental impact. The system complies with modern standards outlined in the European ATM Master Plan and includes:

Route optimization to reduce flight times and carbon dioxide emissions;

Automatic detection and prevention of air traffic conflicts;

Decision-making support and monitoring compliance with established standards;

Modernization of voice communication and message transmission protocols;

Improved exchange of meteorological information for aerodromes;

Modern approach procedures based on precise navigation data.

“Cooperation with INDRA is an opportunity to introduce the most modern technologies that meet world standards. This step will be an important stage in the development of Azerbaijan as a leader in international air navigation, providing the highest quality services,” said Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Modernization of the air traffic control system is not only a technological breakthrough, but also a strategic development of the aviation sector of Azerbaijan, strengthening its status as a leading aviation hub in Eurasia. INDRA, a global leader in air traffic management, defense systems and digital transformation, continues to play a key role in creating a safe and sustainable aviation sector around the world.