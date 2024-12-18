Azerbaijan's Baku hosts Healthcare Management Summit 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The "Healthcare Management Summit 2024" is taking place in Azerbaijan’s Baku, organized by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Trend reports.

The event focuses on discussions regarding sustainable healthcare management and new opportunities within the healthcare sector.

The summit, dedicated to the new era of healthcare in Azerbaijan and organized under the conceptual message "Time for Innovation," features two panels and three sessions. Topics to be discussed include effective resource management, financing, digitalization and innovation in healthcare, quality management, corporate governance, and the rights of doctors and patients in medicine. Additionally, the summit will address healthcare in Azerbaijan, the potential for medical tourism, public-private partnerships in cooperation models, strengthening the healthcare workforce, the impact of sustainable development on healthcare economies, and the effects of climate change on health and new opportunities post-COP29.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Executive Director of TABIB, Araz Nasirov, highlighted issues within the healthcare system in Azerbaijan’s regions.

"There is a significant shortage of doctors in the regions. About 60-70 percent of doctors are concentrated in Baku. To address these issues, we have created cardiology and oncology centers in the regions. We believe this will help increase the number of doctors outside of Baku," he said.

Nasirov also mentioned that hospitals under TABIB’s jurisdiction have been allocated a budget of approximately 1.8 billion manat ($1 billion). Currently, there are 90 medical institutions, 25 of which are self-financing, with plans for others to be funded in the future.

To note, the main goal of the event is to serve as a platform for the effective organization of healthcare systems and services in Azerbaijan, managing healthcare personnel, implementing and utilizing information technologies in healthcare, providing quality medical care, and further developing and strengthening business connections and communications between public and private healthcare institutions.

