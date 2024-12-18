Kyrgyzstan Cabinet approves construction of logistics center on border with China

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 18. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the Regulation on the organization of the coal logistics center with conveyor transport on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The center with a belt conveyor will be located near the Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint in the Alai district of the Osh region.

The document was adopted as part of efforts to develop export potential and improve the logistics infrastructure of the coal industry. The investment agreement on the construction of the Center was concluded between the Cabinet of Ministers and Xinjiang Dacheng Yuanlong Technology Co., LTD.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft investment agreement on the establishment of a plant for the production of continuous basalt fiber. The plant, which will be built by Basalt Evotek LLC, will produce up to 5 thousand tons of products per year. It should be noted that the State Program "Basalt Fibers and Materials" for 2024–2030 was approved in July 2024.

The meeting also approved the Sustainable Tourism Development Program for 2025–2030. It is aimed at creating favorable conditions for the development of the tourism industry.

The meeting was the first chaired by the new head of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.