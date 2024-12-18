Azerbaijan, Türkiye view parliamentary interrelations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has met with her Turkish counterpart Numan Kurtulmus as part of an official visit to Türkiye, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The meeting saw an exchange of views on the high level of relations between the two brotherly countries and their legislatures and then continued with the participation of delegations.

Cordially welcoming the Azerbaijani delegation, Kurtulmus once again congratulated Gafarova on her re-election as the parliament speaker.

He emphasized that relations between the two brotherly countries are at a high level and noted that the adoption of the Shusha Declaration has ushered in a new phase of these ties.

Expressing gratitude to the Turkish parliament speaker for the invitation and hospitality, Gafarova said she was pleased to be in the brotherly country.

Reminding that an extraordinary parliamentary election was held in Azerbaijan on September 1, she highlighted the election's key feature: its being conducted for the first time across the entire sovereign territory of the country.

Gafarova expressed satisfaction that, in keeping with tradition, her first official visit after reelection was to brotherly Türkiye.

She emphasized that the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, rooted in shared history, language, religion, and national and spiritual values, are of the utmost importance for the countries; the immortal words of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, "One nation, two states," are vividly confirmed.

As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has stated, there are no other countries in the world as close to each other as Azerbaijan and Türkiye, she reminded.

As conversation between the parliamentary speakers highlighted, the most important feature of the relations between the two brotherly countries is that their peoples stand by each other in both joy and sorrow, while the Shusha Declaration serves as an official expression and seal of this alliance.

The parties placed particular emphasis on the exceptional contribution of the leaders of the two countries to achieving the current level of bilateral relations, stressing that the personal friendship, brotherhood, political will, and determination of the two heads of state have ensured the current high level of ties between the countries.

The meeting highly praised the contribution of the parliaments to the further development of brotherly relations between the two nations.

The two sides stressed that working together through the legislative assemblies strengthens ties between the friendly peoples and passes on shared values to future generations, which is in line with the alliance between the two countries.

Besides, the parties underscored bilateral and trilateral cooperation between the parliaments, as well as the joint engagement in international parliamentary organizations.

Further discussions focused on expanding cooperation between the parliaments, friendship groups, and parliamentary committees.

The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye hosted a ceremony in the plenary hall to welcome Sahiba Gafarova after the meeting.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation then visited areas of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye affected by the attempted coup on July 15, 2016.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel