BSTDB allocates loan to boost production and energy efficiency in Turkish industry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Hayat Kimya Sanayi A.Ş., a leading Turkish manufacturer of detergents, hygiene products, and tissue paper, has secured a €25 million loan from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) to support its ambitious investment plans, Trend reports via the BSTDB.

The financing marks a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between the two entities, which began nine years ago.

The loan will be used to expand Hayat Kimya’s production capacity, introduce new product lines, and improve energy efficiency. The initiative is also expected to strengthen regional trade, with a focus on increasing exports to BSTDB member countries.

BSTDB President Dr. Serhat Köksal commented on the agreement, emphasizing the bank's commitment to sustainable industrial development and regional integration. "We are pleased to support Hayat Kimya, a key player in Türkiye’s industrial landscape, as it pursues its growth strategy. This financing aligns with BSTDB’s mission to foster long-term economic and environmental benefits through projects that prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability," said Köksal. "Our support will modernize Türkiye’s industrial capacity and enhance trade relations within the Black Sea region."

Ayla Hacıahmetoğlu, the Global Treasury Director of Hayat Kimya, highlighted the company's extensive reach, stating, "Today, at least one Hayat product is found in 9 out of 10 households in Turkey. Our global export penetration spans over 100 countries, ranging from 60% to 80%. With this investment, we aim to strengthen our leadership in the home care sector, especially in the detergent product segment."

This investment is a key step in Hayat Kimya’s growth trajectory, positioning the company for greater market share and bolstering its commitment to sustainable industrial practices.

