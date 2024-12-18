Kyrgyzstan appoints chair of Cabinet of Ministers

Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 18. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a decree appointing Adylbek Kasymaliev as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the President's Administration, Trend reports, citing the presidential press service.

In addition to Kasymaliev’s appointment, Bakyt Sydykov has been named Minister of Economy and Commerce, and Daniyar Amangeldiev will serve as First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Notably, Akylbek Japarov, who previously held the position of Prime Minister, resigned from his position on December 16.

The decree relieving him of his duties was also signed by President Sadyr Zhaparov.

Akylbek Japarov led the Cabinet of Ministers for three years, from October 13, 2021.