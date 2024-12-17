Export of electrodes initiated by Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Gedik Kaynak LLC, a resident of Neftchala Industrial Quarter under the jurisdiction of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, has exported electrodes for the first time, Trend reports.

According to the information, 150 tons of products were sent to Iraq at the initial stage.

To note, Gedik Kaynak LLC was registered in 2021 as a resident of Neftchala Industrial Quarter. On the territory of the industrial quarter, the company carries out production of electrodes in two items. The monthly production capacity of the company is 300 tons with an investment volume of 7.5 million manat ($4.4 million), and 20 people are provided with permanent jobs.

