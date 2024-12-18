Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Rules of the game defined by the results of World War II no longer work - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 18 December 2024 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Rules of the game defined by the results of World War II no longer work - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. We and Türkiye annually conduct more than 10 joint exercises – half in Azerbaijan and half in Türkiye. In fact, we have achieved a high degree of operability of military operations. Of course, this is an important factor for stability in the Caucasus, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the “Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency, Trend reports.

“Because today's world, and the way events are unfolding, is further evidence that the world has changed dramatically. The realities that were created, and the rules of the game defined by the results of World War II, no longer work. Even global actors are not hiding this,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

