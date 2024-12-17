Azerbaijan tallies insurance premium payers for 10M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The number of insurance contribution payers in Azerbaijan reached 2.2 million people during the first 10 months of this year, accounting for 42 percent of the economically active population, Chairman of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2024 today, Trend reports.

He observed that about fifty percent of individuals contributing to insurance have availed themselves of the medical services offered by the insurance.

"In 2023, the payment per patient for those who pay insurance contributions amounted to 181 manat ($107), while for those who do not pay, it was 172 manat ($101).

The highest expenses for services, broken down by age groups, were recorded among the population over 65 years old who pay contributions. The payment per patient in this category was 405 manat ($238), which highlights the importance of the insurance system for the elderly population," he added.

To note, the “Statute of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance” was ratified by President Ilham Aliyev on September 6, 2017. The agency aims to promote mandatory health insurance, consolidate funds for basic services, improve quality, ensure availability, protect rights, and ensure rational use of funds.

