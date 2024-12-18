President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of State of Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the occasion of Qatar's national holiday, Trend reports.

"Your Highness,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my cordial congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, to your brotherly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Qatar.

The relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar have good traditions. I am convinced that thanks to our joint efforts, our interstate relations, and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue successfully in line with the interests of our peoples on both bilateral and multilateral levels.

On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Qatar everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.