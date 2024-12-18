Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 18

Finance Materials 18 December 2024 09:26 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 18, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.7855 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan provides data on the exchange rate of the manat against world currencies.

Currencies

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.7855

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.0731

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.4885

1 Bulgarian Lev

BGN

0.9129

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1184

1 Czech krone

CZK

0.0712

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2334

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2394

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6071

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2188

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.02

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.1593

10,000 Iranian rials

IRR

0.0385

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1552

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1.9051

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.4721

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.866

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5281

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3243

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.4663

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0195

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.4361

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0931

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1519

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0132

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.6115

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4182

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.3589

100 Russian rubles

RUB

1.6259

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.0153

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.2587

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0.4524

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

XDR

2.2291

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0486

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0406

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.078

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

0.975

