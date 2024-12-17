State statistical committee of Azerbaijan and Vietnam's GSO sign memo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Chairman of the State Statistical Committee Tahir Budagov met with the delegation headed by the Director General of the General Statistical Office of Vietnam (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As per the information, the meeting revealed that Azerbaijan and Vietnam are cordial and partner countries that respect each other's interests. The development of interstate relations in a positive direction is a matter of satisfaction.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that the foundations of relations between our peoples were laid in the Soviet period, and the historical significance of the visit of Vietnamese leader Hồ Chí Minh to Azerbaijan in 1959 and the visit of national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983, then First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, was noted.

Noting the importance of mutual visits after the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence, it was emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Vietnam in 2014 and Vietnamese President Trương Tấn Sang's official visit to Azerbaijan in 2015 are reliable bases for deepening cooperation between the countries in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other fields. Today, thanks to the political will of the leaders of the two countries, our two countries have established active political dialogue and effective cooperation in international organizations.

The interest in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, educational, tourism, energy, and other spheres ensuring sustainable socio-economic development and strengthening their positions at the international level through the implementation of policies based on national interests and modern challenges between relevant state structures, including the State Statistical Committee and the General Statistical Office, was brought to attention.

Emphasizing the mutual interest of both countries' experience in the field of statistics, detailed information was provided on the activities of the relevant government agencies, ongoing reforms, and innovations.

Recalling with satisfaction the meeting between Committee Chairman Tahir Budagov and Director General Nguyen Thi Huong during his visit to Vietnam in 2023, it was noted that there was an effective exchange of views on further cooperation.

Afterward, a “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Statistics” was signed between the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Statistical Office of Vietnam. The memorandum was signed by the chairman of the State Statistical Committee Tahir Budagov and the Director General of the General Statistical Office of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Huong.

The parties expressed confidence that the implementation of the tasks arising from the Memorandum will give effective results—will serve the development of cooperation in the field of statistics, expand the exchange of statistical data comparable at the international level, reflect the social and economic situation of both countries, and strengthen interstate cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel