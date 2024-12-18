BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Recently, a number of international circles and media organizations have claimed that certain individuals have been arrested in Azerbaijan allegedly for their journalistic activities. However, the reality is different; the arrested individuals are being punished based on lawful court decisions for violating the law.

Within the very countries making such accusations against Azerbaijan, there are numerous instances of political repression, violent actions against journalists, and violations of freedom of expression. For instance, in some Western countries, cases of journalists being arrested, media outlets being shut down, or pressure being exerted on journalists are not uncommon.

The international organizations and media structures leveling these accusations sometimes turn the situation in Azerbaijan into a political tool, spreading false information while ignoring the truth. Certain circles are applying double standards against Azerbaijan, attempting to unjustly accuse the country to divert attention from their own internal problems.

Azerbaijan's laws guarantee equal rights for all citizens. Under the principle of the rule of law, everyone, whether a journalist or politician, is held accountable for committing an offense according to the requirements of the current legislation. The rule of law and equality before the law are among the core legal principles of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Despite this, certain circles attempt to mislead the public.

When we look at some of the countries criticizing Azerbaijan, we see that their history includes political repression, severe violations of freedoms, and violent actions against journalists. Yet, despite these facts, they display a biased attitude toward the events happening in the region. Countries that silence their media structures and have numerous political prisoners are trying to criticize Azerbaijan, which is a clear example of double standards. In some Western countries, many journalists are forced to remain silent under the threat of arrest or pressure. Despite all this, these countries, under the guise of democracy, interfere in the internal affairs of other nations and promote their propaganda.

Azerbaijan has always adhered to the principles of democracy, transparency, and human rights protection. The ongoing economic reforms, the development of a free press, and the improvement of social welfare in the country once again prove this. Azerbaijan's significant contribution to regional stability, its active participation in numerous international organizations, and its role in the global energy market are prime examples of this.

Despite biased campaigns against Azerbaijan, the truth and justice cannot be hidden for long. The international community must rightfully acknowledge Azerbaijan's fair policies, the steps taken within the framework of the law, and the country's position on the international stage. Despite prejudiced approaches, the Azerbaijani state continues and will continue to pursue its independent policy.

Azer Garayev, political analyst