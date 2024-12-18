Relations between Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye expand in all directions - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Relations between the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye expand in all the directions, said the Speaker of the Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova making a statement to the press following a meeting with her Turkish counterpart, Trend reports citing the Milli Majlis.

Speaking at the press conference, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş once again welcomed the Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis and expressed his belief that the current visit would contribute to the further expansion of the high-level interparliamentary relations between our countries.

The Speaker of the GNAT highlighted the significant contribution of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to ensuring peace, stability and progress in the region, and praised the steps taken under the leadership of our countries to further strengthen the Turkic world and enhance unity among Turkic states. Numan Kurtulmuş described Azerbaijan's efforts in this direction as historic.

He said that Azerbaijan's historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War as well as the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty through anti-terrorist operations in the region were followed by the emergence of new opportunities to ensure sustainable peace and stability. He emphasised the importance of opening the Zangazur Corridor, which, according to the Speaker of the GNAT, will serve the interests not only of the countries in the region but also of neighbouring states.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova talked to the media then.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova mentioned the extraordinary parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on 1 September and said that after her election as Speaker of the Milli Majlis she had paid her first official visit abroad to the fraternal Republic of Türkiye in keeping with the tradition already established between our countries. According to Sahiba Gafarova, this is her third official visit to the Republic of Türkiye as Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and on each visit she witnesses the continuing progress of the brotherly Türkiye. She emphasised that the brotherly Türkiye is developing in all areas, achieving great successes, already influencing global processes and contributing to the maintenance of peace and stability under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As she talked about the current level of the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations then, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis pointed out that the present-day relationship and the unity and solidarity of our peoples best materialised the words of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev – ‘One nation and two states’. Our countries and people are always together in moments of joy and sadness; they support each other on every subject without reservations and wavering.

Saying that the relations have reached their highest point, namely, a union thanks to the political will, determination and combined efforts of the presidents of our countries Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye , Sahiba Gafarova stressed that our co-operation is advancing comprehensively and across all the areas covered. The goals set by the Heads of State are being successfully achieved and the tasks outlined by them are being fulfilled.

Today’s debates in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye had once again addressed the relations between our parliaments, according to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova who added that the relationship between our legislative bodies is now at a very high level and continues to expand in all directions in the spirit of alliance. The Speakers of the Parliaments, in addition to mutual visits, also meet and converse in international organisations. Friendship groups are in close dialogue. In line with previously reached agreements, co-operation between our committees working in various fields is also being deepened.

Besides, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis pointed out the numerous visits that our countries’ parliamentary delegations are exchanging. A large delegation of the Great National Assembly of Türkiye recently visited Baku to take part in the International Parliamentary Conference; they also travelled to the de-occupied territories of our country.

In addition to bilateral co-operation, there are also successful trilateral co-operation formats, such as Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia and Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan. Mutual support is at a high level on international platforms and within parliamentary organisations. The delegations support each other on all issues and demonstrate a shared position.

One of the key areas of our co-operation is our joint work with the parliaments of other Turkic states within the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States. Our parliaments also strive to fulfill their commitments towards a closer union of the Turkic World.

In conclusion, as she was telling the media about the outcomes of today’s debates, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis mentioned the unanimous opinion that it is necessary to continue developing our inter-parliamentary relations, already at a high point, to contribute to an on-going strengthening and deepening of the fraternal and allied ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and to bolster the unity and solidarity.