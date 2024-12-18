Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 18, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 7 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 36 currencies have depreciated relative to December 17.

As for CBI, $1 equals 539,380 rials, and one euro is 566,645 rials, while on December 17, one euro was 567,129.

Currency Rial on December 18 Rial on December 17 1 US dollar USD 539,380 539,541 1 British pound GBP 685,878 684,558 1 Swiss franc CHF 603,942 603,928 1 Swedish króna SEK 49,333 49,538 1 Norwegian krone NOK 48,174 48,379 1 Danish krone DKK 75,961 76,028 1 Indian rupee INR 6,352 6,354 1 UAE dirham AED 146,870 146,914 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,753,986 1,753,004 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 194,228 194,329 100 Japanese yens JPY 351,572 349,947 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 69,416 69,389 1 Omani rial OMR 1,400,987 1,401,456 1 Canadian dollar CAD 376,802 379,113 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 310,563 311,883 1 South African rand ZAR 29,745 30,226 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,413 15,438 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,182 5,208 1 Qatari riyal QAR 148,181 148,226 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 41,214 41,231 1 Syrian pound SYP 41 41 1 Australian dollar AUD 341,842 343,763 1 Saudi riyal SAR 143,835 143,878 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,434,521 1,434,949 1 Singapore dollar SGD 399,741 399,810 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 451,714 451,714 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,576 18,603 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 257 257 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 396,837 396,961 1 Libyan dinar LYD 110,619 110,647 1 Chinese yuan CNY 74,044 74,074 100 Thai baht THB 1,577,219 1,583,164 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 120,807 121,192 1,000 South Korean won KRW 375,473 375,165 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 760,762 760,989 1 euro EUR 566,645 567,129 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 102,964 102,950 1 Georgian lari GEL 191,965 192,007 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,603 33,666 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,679 7,705 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 164,936 164,965 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 317,286 317,381 100 Philippine pesos PHP 913,998 917,203 1 Tajik somoni TJS 49,369 49,528 1 Turkmen manat TMT 153,708 153,766 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,722 10,733

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 670,072 rials and $1 costs 637,830 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 651,821 rials, and the price of $1 totals 620,457 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 770,000–773,000 rials, while one euro is about 809,000–812,000 rials.

