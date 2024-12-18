Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 18

December 18, 2024

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 18, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 7 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 36 currencies have depreciated relative to December 17.

As for CBI, $1 equals 539,380 rials, and one euro is 566,645 rials, while on December 17, one euro was 567,129.

Currency

Rial on December 18

Rial on December 17

1 US dollar

USD

539,380

539,541

1 British pound

GBP

685,878

684,558

1 Swiss franc

CHF

603,942

603,928

1 Swedish króna

SEK

49,333

49,538

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

48,174

48,379

1 Danish krone

DKK

75,961

76,028

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,352

6,354

1 UAE dirham

AED

146,870

146,914

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,753,986

1,753,004

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

194,228

194,329

100 Japanese yens

JPY

351,572

349,947

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

69,416

69,389

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,400,987

1,401,456

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

376,802

379,113

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

310,563

311,883

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,745

30,226

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,413

15,438

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,182

5,208

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

148,181

148,226

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

41,214

41,231

1 Syrian pound

SYP

41

41

1 Australian dollar

AUD

341,842

343,763

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

143,835

143,878

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,434,521

1,434,949

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

399,741

399,810

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

451,714

451,714

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,576

18,603

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

257

257

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

396,837

396,961

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

110,619

110,647

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

74,044

74,074

100 Thai baht

THB

1,577,219

1,583,164

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

120,807

121,192

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

375,473

375,165

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

760,762

760,989

1 euro

EUR

566,645

567,129

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

102,964

102,950

1 Georgian lari

GEL

191,965

192,007

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,603

33,666

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,679

7,705

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

164,936

164,965

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

317,286

317,381

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

913,998

917,203

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

49,369

49,528

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

153,708

153,766

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,722

10,733

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 670,072 rials and $1 costs 637,830 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 651,821 rials, and the price of $1 totals 620,457 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 770,000–773,000 rials, while one euro is about 809,000–812,000 rials.

---

