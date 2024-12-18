Georgia pays tribute to memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev was honored in Georgia, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

An open lesson was held at the Rustavi Education and Culture Center to mark the Day of Remembrance for the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

A history teacher at School No. 18, Savalan Osmanli, informed the students of the language courses at the Center about the life and legacy of the great leader.

Following the lesson, members of the Center and students visited the monument of Heydar Aliyev in Rustavi, laying wreaths and bouquets in tribute.

A commemorative event at the Integration Center for Azerbaijanis in Georgia, located in Marneuli, began with a moment of silence to honor the great leader.

Murad Muradov, the executive director of the Center, informed the youth about Heydar Aliyev’s life and his role in the development of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations. A documentary film about the national leader was also shown.

In Bolnisi, a memorial event titled “An Outstanding Personality in Our Hearts” was organized by the Caucasus Law and Integration Center.

The event started with a moment of silence, followed by a presentation by Center director Rezo Hasanov on the life and work of Heydar Aliyev. A video tribute to the great leader was also screened.

The memory of Heydar Aliyev was also honored at the Education and Integration Center in Gardabani. Azerbaijani language and literature teacher Sevda Shahverdiyeva spoke to the students about the unprecedented achievements of the founder and architect of independent Azerbaijan, the globally renowned politician and National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event concluded with members of the Center visiting the monument to the national leader and laying flowers in tribute.

