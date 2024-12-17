EIB, Crédit Agricole unveil €700M to support healthcare and green transition in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Crédit Agricole have announced new financing packages totaling 700 million euros to support healthcare professionals and energy transition projects across France, Trend reports.

A 400 million euro package is dedicated to liberal healthcare professionals, with at least 200 million euros aimed at helping practitioners establish practices nationwide. A further 120 million euros will support projects led by women in healthcare, reflecting Crédit Agricole’s commitment to gender inclusion and women’s entrepreneurship. Since 2020, joint EIB-Crédit Agricole financing for the healthcare sector in France has exceeded 1 billion euros.

In addition, the EIB and Crédit Agricole are providing 300 million to support businesses, mid-caps, and the public sector in energy transition efforts. The funding will accelerate investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable mobility, helping to reduce environmental impact and achieve climate goals.