Iranian President pays official visit to Egypt to attend D-8 Summit

Photo: Information portal of the president of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has visited Egypt to attend the Summit of the Heads of Member States of the Developing-8 (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation, Trend reports, referring to the President's official portal.

During his visit, the Iranian president is set to hold meetings and engage in discussions with leaders of some of the member countries.

The D8 group was established in 1997 with the participation of Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt, and Nigeria.

The group's secretariat is based in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Notably, this marks the first visit by an Iranian president to Egypt in a decade.