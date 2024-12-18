Turkish delegation's visit to Azerbaijan continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Turkish delegation led by Lieutenant General Tuncay Altug held a number of working meetings with senior officials of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During a meeting with the Turkish delegation, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev welcomed the guests and provided an overview of the service and combat activities of the Azerbaijan Army's Land Forces. He highlighted the reforms undertaken, the work done to adapt the Azerbaijan Army to the Turkish Armed Forces model and significant achievements attained as a result of these initiatives.

It has been emphasized that Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation, rooted in the principles of brotherhood and friendship, holds a significant role in the establishment and development of the Land Forces of the Azerbaijan Army.

During the meeting held at the Central Command Post of the Air Force, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade welcomed the delegation from the Turkish Armed Forces Land Forces Command. He expressed his satisfaction in hosting the delegation in Azerbaijan and provided them with a comprehensive overview of the post's activities.

It was stated that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye plays an important role in advancing of all fields, including the field of Air Force, and emphasized its importance in strengthening of military aviation.

Following this, the Turkish guests arrived at the headquarters of the Azerbaijan Navy, where they met with the 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov, who is temporarily acting as the Commander of the Navy.

During the tour to the main base of the Navy, the Turkish delegation was given detailed information about the activities of the base. The successes of the sailors from both countries in international exercises were discussed.

The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on the importance of joint exercises, mutual exchange of experience and other issues of interest.