Azerbaijan’s mission to UNESCO donates musical instruments to museum in Belgium (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO has donated exhibits of Azerbaijani musical instruments to the Museum of Musical Instruments in Belgium, Trend reports.

“The National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the European Union, donated rare exhibits of tar, kamancha, and qaval to the Museum of Musical Instruments under the auspices of the Royal Museums of Art and History of Belgium. Another step towards strengthening cultural ties and promoting Azerbaijani heritage wordwide,” Azerbaijan’s mission to UNESCO wrote on its page on X.