Azerbaijan debuts digital government development working group (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The 'Digital Government Development' working group of the Commission on the Business Environment and International Ratings of Azerbaijan, headed by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has held the first meeting, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting was chaired by Head of the Sector for Economic Policy and Industry at the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan Vusal Shikhaliyev, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov, Chair of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) Inara Valiyeva, and Deputy Chair of the Board of IDDA Shahin Aliyev.

Representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Labor, the Social Protection of the Population, the Executive Power of Baku, and several other state bodies participated in the meeting.

During the first meeting, they discussed issues related to identifying gaps in the 'digital government' infrastructure, developing core development strategies, and developing specific action plans. Additionally, opinions were exchanged on the action plan aimed at significantly improving Azerbaijan's ranking in the E-Government Development Index before the next evaluation period.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to prepare and submit a draft action plan on the indicators of Azerbaijan's E-Government Development Index to the Secretariat of the Commission on the Business Environment and International Ratings for preliminary approval.

To note, the primary goal of the newly established working group is to ensure the implementation of the action plan developed according to relevant criteria to improve Azerbaijan's position in the United Nations E-Government Development Index. The action plan will be implemented in coordination with the relevant state bodies.

The working group will meet regularly to assess progress, discuss emerging issues, and ensure the successful implementation of digital governance initiatives.

