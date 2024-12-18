Head of Azerbaijani committee on work with diaspora meets compatriots in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, Fuad Muradov, met with prominent compatriots during his visit to Italy—cardiologist Bahar Yusifzade and choreographer, Honored Artist Mais Nuriyev, Trend reports via the committee.

During the meeting with Bahar Yusifzade, a former coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Italy for Milan, she was awarded the medal of Azerbaijan "For Services in Diaspora Activities."

Her dedication to countrymen residing in Italy during the pandemic and her efforts in advocating for Azerbaijan received significant commendation, and she was wished further prosperity.

Yusifzade expressed deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for recognizing her efforts.

Additionally, Muradov visited the home of Nuriyev, the president of the Azerbaijani Cultural Association "Azeri," a choreographer, professor at the Aida and Orizon Dance Academies in Milan, and the Milan Conservatory, who resides in the city of Legnano.

The significant contributions of Nuriyev and his wife Nazakat Nuriyeva in promoting Azerbaijani culture internationally and expanding diaspora activities in Italy were highlighted.

Discussions were held regarding the future plans of the Azerbaijani Cultural Association "Azeri."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel