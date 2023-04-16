Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Airways increases number of flights to Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan Materials 16 April 2023 05:16 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan Airways increases number of flights to Kazakhstan

Follow Trend on

Uzbekistan Airways announced an increase in flights from Tashkent to the cities of Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kun.

Now flights from the capital of Uzbekistan to Astana will be operated 5 times a week, to Almaty - 10 times according to the following schedule:

Tashkent - Astana:

• on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays – departure at 13:00, arrival at 16:00;
• on Fridays — departure at 06:55, arrival at 09:55.

Tashkent - Almaty:

• on Mondays — departure at 14:00, arrival at 16:30;
• on Tuesdays — departure at 07:30, arrival at 10:00;
• on Wednesdays — departure at 08:25, arrival at 10:55;
• on Thursdays and Sundays – departure at 07:30/20:15, arrival at 10:00/22:45;
• on Fridays — departure at 20:15, arrival at 22:45;
• on Saturdays – departure at 07:20/20:15, arrival at 09:50/22:45.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more