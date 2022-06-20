Lithuania interested in co-op with Azerbaijan in renewables - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Lithuania is interested in green energy projects development in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania told Trend.

According to the ministry, Lithuania has a lot of potential in the renewable energy sector, especially in solar energy.

"Lithuanian companies can offer high-quality solar modules based on high efficiency and durability. The biggest solar modules produced in Lithuania were presented in Azerbaijan during the Lithuanian president’s visit to the country. We have also demonstrated the abilities in the recycling sector, and circular economy," the ministry said.

As the MFA noted, Lithuania also appreciates appreciating Azerbaijan as a reliable partner for the EU in the energy sector.

"The EU is working on ending its fossil fuel dependency on Russia and there is a strong interest to strengthen energy cooperation with alternative energy suppliers and diversify its sources of supply, including obtaining larger amounts of natural gas from Azerbaijan," ministry said.

As for other sectors of possible cooperation, the Lithuanian ministry noted that Azerbaijan is one of the main trading partners of the country in the South Caucasus.

"Lithuania is especially keen to search for possibilities for cooperation in innovative and high-tech sectors, especially in ICT and renewable energy, as well as in agriculture and food industry," the ministry added.

