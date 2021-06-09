Brazil reports 2,378 more COVID-19 deaths
Brazil registered 2,378 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 476,792, the health ministry said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
A total of 52,911 new infections were detected, raising the national caseload to 17,037,129, the ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, behind the U.S. and India.
The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.
More than 72.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 23 million people have received two jabs.
