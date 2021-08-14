Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO)

Azerbaijan 14 August 2021 13:31 (UTC+04:00)
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Special tactical exercises are taking place in the air defense units of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, stationed at the front line, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Anti-aircraft gunners on combat duty in difficult mountain conditions demonstrate their knowledge and practical shooting skills.

The changing operational situation during the modern combined arms battle requires high maneuverability of anti-aircraft artillery units from all personnel. To this end, the tasks of destroying air targets from artillery installations and redeployment in difficult mountain conditions are being worked out in a short time.

Practical shooting at ground targets is also carried out during the exercise.

Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Special tactical exercises held in air defense units of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
