Diplomat from Algeria: UNESCO session in Baku organized at highest level

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku has been organized at the highest level, Ambassador of Algeria in France Abdelkader Mesdoua said on the sidelines of the event, Trend reports.

The diplomat also expressed confidence that important decisions will be made as part of the session.

He said that Azerbaijan has an ancient history and traditions, adding that Azerbaijan is doing everything possible to protect cultural and historical values ​​not only in the country, but also on a global scale.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

