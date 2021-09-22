Azerbaijan Investment Holding to manage Azer-Turk Bank following presidential decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on transferring Azer-Turk Bank OJSC and the State Insurance Commerce Company (Azersigorta) to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding on September 22, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads makes proposals on construction of alternative Sumgayit-Baku road (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan names area of liberated territories demined by its military engineering-fortification units