OIC Commission adopts declaration on results of mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

The Permanent Independent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted a declaration on the results of its mission to Azerbaijan [for investigating Armenia's crimes in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories], Trend reports on Sept.25 citing the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office.

The declaration has been made within press conference held in Ganja city by a delegation led by the chairman of the commission Saeed Mohammed Abdulla Omair Alghfeli, which is on a visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the country’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva to carry out a mission to investigate the crimes committed by Armenia in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories, dedicated to results of its mission.

At the press conference, information was provided on the war crimes of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the facts of the destruction of historical and cultural monuments and the committed ecological terror.

Speaking at a press conference, the head of the ombudsman's office, member of the OIC Permanent Independent Commission on Human Rights Aydin Safikhanli noted that the commission conducted monitoring on the liberated and destroyed territories of Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the OIC delegation witnessed the consequences of the destruction and looting of architectural, historical and cultural monuments, gross violation of human rights in Aghdam during the occupation.

“Then the mission was continued in Tartar city, which was subjected to massive intensive shelling with the use of prohibited weapons during the Second Karabakh war [in 2020]. During the meeting with the residents of the city, the witnesses provided the members of the delegation with information about the loss of life and destruction,"Safikhanli said.

The head of the apparatus noted that it was no coincidence that the OIC commission arrived in Ganja to carry out a mission.

"The historic city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, has repeatedly been severely damaged during rocket attacks during the second Karabakh war, as a result of which children, women and old people were killed," Safikhanli said.

The commission’s chairman Alghfeli said that the purpose of the commission members' visit to Azerbaijan is to conduct a mission to assess the destruction of historical, cultural and religious monuments in the liberated territories and prepare a report on the collected facts and evidence.

According to Alghfeli, the members of the commission held productive meeting with the Azerbaijan’s Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva, as well meetings at the country’s parliament, the Mine Action Agency and other structures.

He stressed that the documented facts will be reflected in the mission report.

The deputy chairman of the commission, Haji Ali Acikgul, informed about the lack of information about the fate of the missing Azerbaijanis [since the first Karabakh war in the 1990s].

"Azerbaijan is taking important steps to restore peace in the region, and it’s necessary to unite efforts in this direction," he said.

At the end of the press conference, a statement was adopted on the results of the assessment mission.