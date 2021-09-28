If Minsk group co-chairs will suggest such meeting of course, we will not be against it - President Aliyev on meeting with Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

If the Minsk group co-chairs will suggest such a meeting of course, we will not be against it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

“Since the war ended last November, we had only one opportunity to see each other, that was during the trilateral meeting organized by the president of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow, this January and the aim of the meeting was to plan the post-war developments. We didn’t have any other chance to see each other probably, because of pandemic, probably because of some other reasons, but Azerbaijan never, even during the war, during the occupation, never objected any kind of high level contacts,” President Aliyev said.

“On the contrary, we think that these communications may answer many questions which both sides may have, and also to be a starting point for the new development of the region. Our position is straightforward. We think that the conflict is resolved, there should be no return to the past, there should be no signs of revanchism in Armenia. We need to talk about the future, we need to talk about peace, and how to make our region more stable and safe,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Usually the contacts, between the leaders of the two countries were organized under the umbrella of the OSCE Minsk Group. It was them who proposed the agenda, it was them who organized the meeting. In my experience as President I never had a telephone conversation with any leader of Armenia. So probably it’s not a right way how to do it, but if the Minsk group co-chairs will suggest such a meeting of course, we will not be against it,” the head of state said.