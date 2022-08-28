Pakistani Ambassador thanks Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee thanked Azerbaijan, Ambassador wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The kind gesture of brotherly Azerbaijan is deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing by with people of Pakistan in this difficult time," he wrote.

The government of Azerbaijan will provide assistance to Pakistan. The assistance in the amount of $2 million will be provided following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The funds will be used to eliminate the consequences of heavy rains and floods, which led to numerous casualties and large-scale destruction in Pakistan.