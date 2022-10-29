Türkiye's decisive position showed that Azerbaijan is not alone in fight for just cause - Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The moral and political support of the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the very beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War until its completion, the decisive position of the whole of Türkiye, the Turkish people showed everyone that Azerbaijan is not alone in the struggle for a just cause, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at an event held on October 29 on the occasion of Türkiye's national holiday, Trend reports.

She noted that Türkiye and its leader are always and everywhere with Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war created a new reality in the South Caucasus region. Today, through the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, projects are being systematically implemented that are changing the geopolitical landscape of the region, introducing new shades into it. The Shusha Declaration, signed in June last year, raised these relations to the highest level - the level of alliance. The political and moral support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 44-day Patriotic War, the decisive position taken by all of Türkiye and the Turkish people showed that Azerbaijan is not alone in the struggle for a just cause, and played an important role in gaining a great Victory, giving us additional forces," Azerbaijani Parliament speaker said.

Gafarova stressed that today Turkey is next to Azerbaijan in the reconstruction and construction work carried out in Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as in all other issues.

"A few days ago, we all watched with joy and pride the opening of the Zangilan International Airport, other enterprises, the laying of the foundation of new infrastructure facilities with the participation of the Presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan," she added.