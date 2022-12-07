Azerbaijan sends experts to its territories where Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed (UPDATED)

Details added (first published: 12:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. A monitoring group consisting of employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC, which will investigate the issue of illegal exploitation of natural resources, has again gone to Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, to conduct environmental monitoring, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Television (AzTV).

Azerbaijan has earlier sent specialists to investigate the illicit exploitation of mineral resources on the Khankandi-Shusha road.

Employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC having crossed to the Azerbaijani territory of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment continued negotiations with the command of peacekeepers at the Peacekeeping Force Headquarters.

The ministers expressed serious concerns and discontent over the illicit exploitation of minerals as part of illegal economic activities carried out in Azerbaijan's territories, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, as well as over the resulting environmental and other consequences. The sides emphasized the importance of monitoring and inventorying property, as well as conducting ecological studies at deposits where illegal mining is carried out.