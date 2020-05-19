Health minister: Azerbaijan took timely measures to tackle COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan took timely measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which only 3,274 cases of infection were recorded in the country with a population of 10 million people, said the country’s Minister of Health, Professor Ogtay Shiraliyev.

He made the remark speaking at the 73rd WHO Assembly, Trend reports on May 19.

According to him, 2,015 of the persons recovered, and deathtoll accounted for 1.2 percent of the total number of the infected people.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appealed to the nation with ‘Together we are strong!’ slogan. I would like to note that this appeal is also relevant on international level,” he said.

“Only by joining efforts and developing a focused and well-thought-out strategy of actions the pandemic can be defeated. We express our readiness to continue cooperating with international institutions and the international community. I am sure that the valuable opinions and suggestions that have been voiced today by heads of delegations and international organizations, will help defeat the pandemic," Shiraliyev said.