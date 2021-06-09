Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 9
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9
Trend:
Some 38,466 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 33,394 citizens, and the second one to 5,072 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 2,624,876 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,679,448 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 945,428 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
