COVID-19 vaccines don't cause infertility - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

COVID-19 vaccines don't cause infertility, Rashad Mahmudov, deputy chairman of Azerbaijani parliament’s healthcare committee, said, Trend reports on Aug.16.

According to Mahmudov, vaccines from many diseases have been used for a long time and there haven’t been recorded cases when they led to infertility or other problems, and so this question is unjustifiably discussed in society.

"Today there is an mRNA vaccine of a new generation, which includes a drug from coronavirus produced by Pfizer company, and another type is traditional vaccines,” he also said. “Side effects of aspirin, drugs from cholesterol are some of the more potent side effects of the coronavirus vaccine.”

“At the same time, these drugs, reducing the number of cardiovascular diseases, prolong life in an average of 20-30 years, and we are more interested in their benefits than side effects. About six million people have died of coronavirus in the world. Every day in Azerbaijan, 17-20 people die from this disease," added the MP.