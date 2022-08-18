Azerbaijan confirms 545 more COVID-19 cases, 479 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijan has detected 545 new COVID-19 cases, 479 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 807,017 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 793,747 of them have recovered, and 9,784 people have died. Currently, 3,486 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,802 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,110,178 tests have been conducted so far.